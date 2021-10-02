HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

