HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 157,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 164,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

