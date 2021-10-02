Head-To-Head Review: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Eargo alerts:

This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.74 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -1.73 CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.20 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -19.60

CollPlant Biotechnologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eargo. CollPlant Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eargo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 1 0 2.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.21%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Eargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.