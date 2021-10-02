Head-To-Head Review: CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eargo
|$69.15 million
|3.74
|-$39.85 million
|($3.80)
|-1.73
|CollPlant Biotechnologies
|$6.14 million
|15.20
|-$5.77 million
|($0.84)
|-19.60
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Eargo
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 224.21%. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than CollPlant Biotechnologies.
Profitability
This table compares Eargo and CollPlant Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eargo
|-52.33%
|-39.32%
|-19.87%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies
|24.55%
|17.53%
|14.44%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Eargo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
Eargo Company Profile
Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
