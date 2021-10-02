Head to Head Review: Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) versus La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.84 La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.36 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.83

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sana Biotechnology and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sana Biotechnology presently has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.84%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Sana Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Sana Biotechnology and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical beats Sana Biotechnology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

