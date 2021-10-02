Head to Head Survey: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $766.90 million 8.85 -$18.40 million ($2.36) -34.69 Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.73 -$3.77 million $0.12 180.67

Liquidity Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shift4 Payments. Shift4 Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments -4.63% -6.30% -2.18% Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91%

Risk and Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shift4 Payments and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 2 7 0 2.78 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $89.44, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Liquidity Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Shift4 Payments on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

