Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,000.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,951 shares of company stock worth $7,893,897. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $957,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 11.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 566,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,423,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

