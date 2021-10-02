Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,718,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961,988 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Bank of America worth $235,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 103,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,860,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,789 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 291,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.