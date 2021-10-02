Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 259,832 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,832 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $172,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.91 and its 200-day moving average is $187.32. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

