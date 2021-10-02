Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 40,490 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 212.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Booking worth $130,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Booking by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 2.5% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,455.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,268.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,292.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.