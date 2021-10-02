Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 702.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,644,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190,727 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,433,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AT&T by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

T stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

