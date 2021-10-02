Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 225,210 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 225,210 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 0.8% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $346,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $239,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Target by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

TGT opened at $228.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

