Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 363,910 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 13.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,304,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363,910 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $150,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after purchasing an additional 736,061 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 500.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,267,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,847 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of KRE stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.44. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.