Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

HTLF stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 193.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

