Heineken’s (HEINY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)'s stock had its "outperform" rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEINY. reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. Heineken has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

