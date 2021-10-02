Helpico (HELP) Price Tops $0.0964 on Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded up 52.5% against the US dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $2,277.43 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00068348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00107667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00150733 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.43 or 1.00038429 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.46 or 0.06973907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin . The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

