Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HRI. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

HRI opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $172.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,237 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,530,000 after acquiring an additional 695,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

