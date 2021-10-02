Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after buying an additional 352,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.79. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

