Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Highwoods Properties worth $71,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

HIW opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.