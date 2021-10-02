Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products. Its brand portfolio includes branded, injectables and generic. Branded segment offers dosage forms and strengths in the anti-infective, cardiovascular, diabetes, central nervous system, oncology and respiratory. Injectables segment offers dosage for CNS, controlled substances, anti-infective, cardiovascular and oncology in form of liquid, semi-liquid and powdered form. Generics segment offers dosage for therapeutic including analgesic, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular, CNS, respiratory and hormonal. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HKMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

