Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $158.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.40. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $140.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

