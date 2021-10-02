Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Point Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Shares of HMPT opened at $4.29 on Friday. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.47.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 3.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

