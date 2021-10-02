HomeServe (LON:HSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $902.50

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 902.50 ($11.79) and last traded at GBX 904 ($11.81), with a volume of 213530 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 911 ($11.90).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

Get HomeServe alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 950.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,011.58.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought a total of 47 shares of company stock worth $44,364 over the last three months.

About HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.