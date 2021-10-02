Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.650-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $11 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.89 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $52.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.