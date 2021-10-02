H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.80 Million

Analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $167.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the lowest is $160.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,629. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

In other H&R Block news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter worth $21,886,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,470,000 after buying an additional 995,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after buying an additional 835,184 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

