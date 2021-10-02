HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HSBC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Citigroup raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, August 5th. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $26.38 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

