H&T Group (LON:HAT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $288.04

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 288.04 ($3.76) and traded as low as GBX 287.04 ($3.75). H&T Group shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 35,924 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H&T Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get H&T Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. The company has a market capitalization of £116.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

H&T Group Company Profile (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.