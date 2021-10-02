Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.21), with a volume of 1238301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.21).

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market cap of £62.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.27.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

