Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will announce sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $7.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 3,602,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,453. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Huntsman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 38,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

