Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Update

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

HYSNY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035. Hysan Development has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

