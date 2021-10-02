ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LBOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON LBOW opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.14) on Friday. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 71.70 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 93 ($1.22). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 88.33.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

