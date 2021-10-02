ICHI (ICHI) Market Cap Reaches $15.02 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00008548 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $15.02 million and $4.96 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00067942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00106980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00148519 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,134.34 or 1.00064129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,387.37 or 0.07041844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,651,650 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

