ICON Trading Up 31.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, ICON has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $245.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
ICON Profile
ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 671,144,484 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.