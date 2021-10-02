Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Raised to $24.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

INVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Identiv from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.66 million, a PE ratio of -493.75 and a beta of 1.80. Identiv has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.69 million. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%.

In other Identiv news, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,842 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock worth $1,357,219 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,437,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 74.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

