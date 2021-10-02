iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in iHeartMedia by 143.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

IHRT stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.28.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

