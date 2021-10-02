iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iHeartMedia Inc. is a media and entertainment company. It specializes in radio, digital, outdoor, mobile, live events, social and on-demand entertainment and information services for advertisers. iHeartMedia Inc. is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.94.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million. Equities research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

