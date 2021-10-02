Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $206.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.14 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

