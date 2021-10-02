ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the August 31st total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ImagineAR stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,744. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe and Alen Paul Silverrstieen on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

