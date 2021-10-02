Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 422 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $101.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

