Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.28 and a 200-day moving average of $232.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

