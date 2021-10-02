Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,535 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.23% of Dorchester Minerals worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 84.8% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 32,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 865,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.44. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 63.04%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3946 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

