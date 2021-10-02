Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,241.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,329 shares of company stock worth $93,764,311 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.