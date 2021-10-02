Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 67,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,525,000 after buying an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GD. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of GD stock opened at $198.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

