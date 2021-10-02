Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

ILPT stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,296,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,416,000 after acquiring an additional 509,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,179,000 after acquiring an additional 143,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,495,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 69,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 96,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

