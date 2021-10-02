InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Up 212.1% in September

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a growth of 212.1% from the August 31st total of 116,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

IFRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 66,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,124. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

