InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,442 shares during the quarter. InfuSystem makes up approximately 0.8% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.73% of InfuSystem worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 662,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,365 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InfuSystem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in InfuSystem by 14.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

INFU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,726. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.88.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

