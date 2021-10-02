Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Gap Down to $6.48

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.24. Innate Pharma shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands.

IPHA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innate Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Innate Pharma from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innate Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

