InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays raised InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.
InnovAge stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $917.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.