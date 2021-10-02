InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INNV. Barclays raised InnovAge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

InnovAge stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $917.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.91.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

