Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,338,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 957,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,740,000 after buying an additional 110,999 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 162,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after buying an additional 52,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 52,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

