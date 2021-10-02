Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Stake Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 95.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 13.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 300.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter.

PFEB stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

