Insider Buying: One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Buys 66,801 Shares of Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Michael Infante purchased 66,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,676.07 ($6,109.32).

One Media iP Group stock opened at GBX 7.63 ($0.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of £16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. One Media iP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

