Insider Buying: One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Insider Buys 66,801 Shares of Stock

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) insider Michael Infante purchased 66,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £4,676.07 ($6,109.32).
One Media iP Group stock opened at GBX 7.63 ($0.10) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82. The stock has a market cap of £16.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42. One Media iP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
